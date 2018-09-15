MoU signed to support prevention of genetic disorders

The signing took place in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and President of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office, Vladimir Ivanovich Voronkov; and Ahmad Idris, CEO of ADNIC.

The MoU was signed by Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Executive Vice President – Shared Services at ADNIC and Dr. Maryam Matar, Founder and Chairperson of the UAE Genetic Diseases Association (GDA) as part of ADNIC's community initiatives during the ‘Year of Zayed’, to strengthen its partnership with the GDA and support the prevention of genetic disorders across the UAE.

In line with the partnership, ADNIC will be supporting a range of the Association’s initiatives, including the 7th International Genetic Disorder Conference, UAE International Genetic Disorders Prevention Award 2018 and Ebtisam Cancer Society Support Group, which will to help raise awareness about genetic diseases throughout the country. The MoU strengthens the existing partnership between ADNIC and the UAE GDA.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdulla Al Nuaimi, said, "Making a positive impact in the communities we serve is a responsibility that we take very seriously, and we are very proud to be strengthening our partnership with the UAE Genetic Diseases Association. This partnership, which reflects our commitment during the ‘Year of Zayed’ to celebrate the Founding Father’s values of social responsibility and generosity, will support the UAE GDA’s important work in helping to prevent and reduce the impact of genetic diseases across the country."

Dr. Maryam Matar added: "Active participation of business community is essential for the success of our awareness and education work. We are very happy to receive support from ADNIC leadership and their vision to play a bigger role in prevention and awareness of genetic disorders. We hope that the other business leaders will take inspiration of this partnership and come forward."