Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers

Wearing a protective suit can be hot work. But keeping cool is essential when it's Ebola virus healthworkers or firefighters wearing them.

This cooling system designed at Stanford University is similar to sports hydration backpacks.

A bladder containing frozen liquid is positioned next to another holding circulating fluid.

Tubes from a backpack deliver cooled fluid to pads in gloves. Warmer fluid is returned to the bladder to be cooled again.

Researchers say most heat is emitted from palms of the hands, soles of the feet and the face.

Stanford students tested the cooling technology in the lab.

Walking briskly on treadmills at different gradients, while their temperature and heart rates were monitored.

They found they could spend at least double the time being active while wearing the backpack.

Good news for the Sierra Leonian healthcare workers who prompted the research.

They reported being able to work for just 20-30 minutes before overheating in suits protecting them from the Ebola virus.

With a new outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo this year, the Stanford researchers are working on a commercial prototype.