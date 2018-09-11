WHO selects Abdulrahman Al Owais to represent Eastern Mediterranean

Under this framework, the "UN High Commissioner of the WHO Annual Report" was launched at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health and Community Prevention in Dubai, with the presence of the WHO, relevant health departments and institutions, and members of the "National Supreme Committee" and the "Regional Alliance for Non-Communicable Diseases."

Following the launch of the report on 1st June in Geneva and to highlight and discuss its recommendations on regional and international levels, the Ministry of Health and Community Prevention today held a media seminar about the report, with the participation of the Middles East office of the WHO and the presence of Dr. Hussain Abdulrahman Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Health Clinics and Centres Sector, and Dr. Bothaina bin Beleela, Head of Non-Communicable Diseases.

The seminar was attended by Dr. Asmous Hamrich, Head of Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health, Dr. Khaled Saeed, Regional Advisor for Mental Health, and Dr. Abtahal Fadel, President of the Regional Alliance for Non-Communicable Diseases, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Education, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and young people from many universities and NGOs.

Dr. Al Rand stated that the UAE has a leading regional and international role in controlling non-communicable diseases, in response to the goal of the WHO to reduce deaths caused by non-communicable diseases to 25 percent by 2025. He also highlighted the UAE’s efforts to prevent the spread of non-communicable diseases, such as its relevant national comprehensive plan and its tax on tobacco.