First ME Fertility Conference to be held in Dubai

The conference hosts over 28 IVF experts from the UAE and 6 international speakers. Over 300 healthcare professionals from the fertility, gynecology, obstetrics, genetics and laboratory fields are expected to attend. The conference is accredited for 19.5 Continuous Medical Education (CME) hours.

Mr. Majd Abu Zant, Chief Executive Officer of HealthPlus Network of Specialty Centers, said the conference is considered one of the largest specialised IVF meetings to be held in the region as it hosts a large number of renowned experts in the field of fertility who will discuss the latest trends in the diagnosis and treatment of delayed pregnancy and infertility in parallel with international standards and protocols. The conference will also shed light on artificial intelligence in reproductive medicine. “Physicians from HealthPlus Fertility Centers and our sister facility Danat Al Emarat Hospital will be giving talks on IVF and the use of advanced minimally invasive surgeries in gynecology.”

She added that Dr. Sadoon Sadoon, Obstetrics & Gynecology Consultant and Minimally Invasive Surgeon at Danat Al Emarat Hospital will talk about the use of minimally invasive surgeries in gynecological procedures while Dr. Nahla Kazem, Fertility Consultant at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, will present a lecture on the use of artificial intelligence in fertility. Presenting from Egypt, Professor Hisham Al-Anany will give a lecture on ovarian tissue preservation. Joining us from London will be Dr. Fakhera Feroz-Zaidi, Clinician Scientist of Gynecology and Obstetrics who will give a lecture on “Endometrial Transcriptome and Proteome Profile in Women with Impaired Fertility”. Moreover, Dr. Rawaa Al-Janabi, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Iraq, will speak about Polycystic Ovaries which is one of the most common reasons of delays in pregnancy.

The 2-day conference, organised by Lilla Events Management, will also include three hands-on training workshops and a medical exhibition where the leading pharma companies will present their latest products and technologies in the field of IVF and Gynecology.