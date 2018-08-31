Disposable toothbrush aims to keep both teeth and planet clean

Twice a day many of us clean our teeth with a plastic toothbrush - which when thrown away can end up in the ocean.

Now Ukrainian start-up Effa is offering a sustainable alternative.

Effa is a disposable toothbrush made of recycled paper.

Effa co-founder, Ilya Kichuk, saying:

"To be honest, it (Effa) does not differ at all, it's like a regular toothbrush. Brush is the same, but we are focused on ecology. That's it."

Processed paper is moulded into shape and covered in a thin layer of organic plastic.

The bristles are made from upgraded nylon - which breaks down faster than regular nylon, according to the developers.

The team say Effa would be great for eco-minded travellers.

And at least one hotel chain is considering introducing them.

Park Inn by Radisson Rooms Division Manager, Gennadii Malyshev, saying:

"If you imagine again with this plastic toothbrushes, can you imagine two kilogram of plastic each month and you just throw it away. And if you imagine that you are doing that and your neighbours are doing that, that your business partner is doing that, everybody is doing that in the same city, in the same country, in our planet and it's just endless. And it will end up… You know, we have such a huge issue with trash all over the world, right? It will just end up in chaos. I don't know."

The team want Effa machines in every airport and are planning to develop travel and medical kits made of recycled paper.