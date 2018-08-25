Algeria announces second case of cholera death

Director of Boufarik Hospital Reda Daghboush said in a statement, "Analysis of the deceased woman arrived today and confirmed cholera was the cause of her death. She could not resist because she was suffering from other chronic diseases." Her demise brought number of deaths from the epidemic to two.

Number of poisoned people rose to 117, including 57 women, 28 men and 32 children, while 29 patients left hospitals already after being checked up, he added.

"Patients who stayed in hospitals are waiting for their own tests, many of them are in good health, except for some cases that are followed very carefully," Daghboush added.

In a related context, Director of Prevention of the Health Ministry Jamal Fourar said the epidemic originated in a water spring in the state of Tipaza, 50 km west of the capital.

"Citizens have reopened this spring without consulting authorities, which pre-analyze their water before giving any approval for its use," Fourar noted. "The spring was closed to prevent further spread of the disease."