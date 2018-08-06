GCAA launches passenger health and safety campaign

The "health and safety campaign" initiative seeks to consolidate the relationship with the public, provide tips to preserve the health of the citizens and residents of the UAE and protect their health so that they can enjoy their travels and summer vacation through a brochure via the website and participate in activities and events open to the public. The campaign focuses on three main topics "health situation before travelling, health situation onboard a flight, and maintaining the health status at a destination."

Unveiling the initiative, Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, "In the GCAA, we strive to provide support and encouragement to the public so they can maintain their health and safety during travel and summer holidays. In addition, we aim for this campaign to be part of the community services we provide, as it is a shared responsibility between the government and the public and private institutions. The initiative aims to achieve some cultural awareness targets as part of our social commitment towards the public by maintaining the health and safety of travellers."

Ismail al Blooshi, Assistant General Manager of the Aviation Safety Sector, added, "We are proud of the UAE and GCAA calibre of doctors and specialists in the world of aviation medicine who helped transform the idea of this campaign into reality and provide constructive advice to the audience of all ages and different nationalities in English and Arabic. In addition, it is necessary that the GCAA is leading the works to raise awareness about travel and safety of travellers where many travellers are unaware of the proper preparations for their travels."

The GCAA seeks to develop and provide the highest standards of safety and security of civil aviation in the UAE. It has been able to implement the initiative thanks to doctors specialising in aviation medicine. With the help of pioneers in the field such as the first Emirati doctor specialised in aviation medicine, Dr. Nabila Al-Awadhi, and the assistance of medical experts such as Dr. Zaina Al Marzouqi, Dr. Asmahan Sabt and Dr. Amira Al-Ansari, this campaign has been turned from an idea into reality.