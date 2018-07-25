Surgeons urge conservative treatment in early stages of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Dr. Mohammed M. El-Mohy, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Al-Zahra-Hospital- Dubai, said that patients should also avoid bending the wrist to either direction for long periods, as is the case with sleeping with the hand flexed or using the phone for a long time.

“Treatment should be conservative early in the disease along with avoidance of wrist wrong positions, anti-inflammatory medications and use of wrist support,” he said.

Dr. El-Mohy noted that avoiding repeated movements, for cashiers and similar jobs, the use of vibrating drill machines, and controlling diabetes could also help reduce the severity of the syndrome, which is more common in women than men.

He explained that the median nerve travels from the forearm to the hand into the tunnel, formed between the carpal bones and a ligament (transverse carpal ligament) that forms the roof of that tunnel. It is accompanied by elven tendons that move the fingers.

Any condition that decreases the capacity of the tunnel, such as thickening of the ligament, or increase of the content of the tunnel, such as hypertrophy of the contents (increase of the size of the tissues around the tendons) will cause compression of the nerve, according to Dr. El-Mohy.

This usually is a result of rheumatic inflammation or in diabetic patients and in patients who repeatedly use their hand and wrist.

The condition may progress to cause wasting of the small muscles at the base of the thumb.

He noted that clinical examination is the main pillar for diagnosis of the case and it can be verified with the nerve conduction tests.

If the condition does not improve or the nerve function is severely affected with muscle wasting, then release of the nerve compression is mandatory to avoid long term hand disabilities.

If not treated, CTS, which often affects both hands, can lead to permanent nerve and muscle damage. With early diagnosis and treatment, however, there is an excellent chance of complete recovery.