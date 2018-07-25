China recalls rabies vaccine and heart drugs

Changchun Changsheng Biotechnology was found to be illegally producing "freeze-dried human rabies vaccines," reports Xinhua.

The company reportedly fabricated production records and product inspection records.

Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical voluntarily suspended production of a heart drug after it was found to contain N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA, reports Precision Vaccinations.

The European Medicines Agency found the chemical "tainted with an impurity linked to cancer," reports Reuters.

NDMA was found in an ingredient called valsartan, which the company used to create drugs aimed at treating high blood pressure and heart failure.

According to Xinhua, authorities have launched an investigation and plan to conduct more unannounced inspections in the future.