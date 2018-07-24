Khorfakkan Hospital conducts comprehensive maintenance to improves quality of services

Obaid Al Kindi, Director of Khorfakkan Hospital announced, in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, a number of developmental projects the hospital is witnessing with the support of the Ministry of Health and Prevention and within its strategic plans aimed at improving the quality of services provided to clients.

He added that the inauguration of the MRI unit enhances the integrity of medical services and saves patients the burden and suffering of movement to other hospitals pointing out that the capacity of the dialysis unit has been increased to 19 devices, which will keep pace with the increasing number of patients.

He commended the unlimited support of the Ministry of Health and Prevention for the Khorfakkan Hospital and its developmental steps, revealing an integrated plan to strengthen the infrastructure and technical and administrative aspects of the hospital to meet the requirements of international health accreditation in accordance with the strategy of the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Al Kindi pointed out, in this context, that the Ministry of Infrastructure Development started the implementation of the first phase of a comprehensive maintenance project for a number of departments and medical units in Khorfakkan Hospital adding that maintenance works are expected to be completed by the end of 2018.