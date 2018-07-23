Emirates Down Syndrome Association to participate in a congress in Scotland

Dr. Manal Jaarour, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Association, highlighted the importance of the association’s participation while adding that she is looking forward to the next Congress, which will be hosted by the UAE in 2020 in Dubai, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, and hoping that it will be a unique event.

She added that the association aims to take advantage of the expertise that will be presented at the event, prepare for the next Congress in 2020, and reflect the UAE’s prominent role in supporting people of determination, as well as to promote the country as a tourism destination.

She also expressed her appreciation for the Department of Tourism and Commercial Promotion in Dubai for supporting the association’s pavilion at the event, as well as the support of the Dubai Government Media Office, and its cooperation in covering news related to the Congress.

The association’s participation will include a presentation on its achievements and services, as well as a declaration of Dubai’s hosting of the Congress in 2020, and a presentation on a specialist paper, which will be delivered by Professor Iman Jad, Educational Advisor at the Association.

Nawal Al Haj Nasser, Deputy Chairperson of the Association, highlighted the importance of Dubai’s hosting of the Congress in 2020, which will showcase leading research and international practices that will help those with Down syndrome.

The UAE’s hosting of the Congress in Dubai will be the first in the Middle East and North Africa, and will bring together over 1,200 Down syndrome experts, specialists and researchers and their families.