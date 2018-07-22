MOHAP is providing necessary healthcare services: Official

He made his statement while inspecting Umm Al Quwain Hospital to evaluate the level of healthcare offered by the ministry’s healthcare establishments, in accordance with the latest international practices and accreditation standards. He was accompanied by Dr. Yousif Mohammed Alserkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Hospitals Sector.

Dr. Al Olama said that his inspections are part of the ministry’s strategy to provide comprehensive and integrated healthcare services, through guaranteeing performance and creating advanced health, safety and quality systems, as well as creating an appropriate legislative framework, offering effective administrative services, and establishing a culture of innovation.

Dr. Al Olama also said that his visit aims to improve the quality of services offered to patients and clients, while instructing the hospital to review its operational needs, and highlighting the ministry’s plans to implement preventive maintenance, planned maintenance and emergency maintenance projects through a guidance document, and to purchase the latest dialysis machines, according to recognized standards.