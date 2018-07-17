Flight attendants linked to higher rates of cancer

The Harvard study found that female flight attendants have higher cases of breast cancer, as well as melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers. According to a Harvard news release, cabin crew are frequently exposed to carcinogens. This includes large doses of ionizing radiation.

According to information from the FAA, this is believed to come from supernovae and the sun. Ionizing radiation has subatomic particles that can cause atom's in the body to break apart within the nucleus. This can lead to increased risk of fatal cancer among flight attendants and can affect their children if they are irradiated while pregnant.

Citing the study Live Science reports, at these cancer rates were found despite those surveyed having lower levels of obesity and smoking.