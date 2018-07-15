Pineapples used by Brazilian researchers to speed wound healing

Pineapples, which are native to Brazil, contain bromelain, a natural anti-inflammatory.

The Brazilian researchers have infused bromelain into nanocellulose, which can then be placed over skin wounds.

Brazilian university professor, Priscilla Mazola, said, "the presence of this bandage of nanocellulose containing bromelain helped the healing process, which is what we expected since bromelain, because of its proteolytic action, removes the top layer, which is the dead layer of the wound, and so permits oxygenation of the surface, assisting healing."

The nanocellulose itself is produced using bacteria fed by fruit waste.

The innovation is in the initial stages of development as a medicine for use on humans.