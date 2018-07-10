Pink Caravan and Nine West pin hopes on the UAE’s charitable spirit once again

Launched in 2015, the past three editions of the Pink Caravan–Nine West fundraising collaboration have been significant successes with AED 353,360 raised cumulatively over the years. In the 2017-18 edition, pink pins worth AED 107,760 was sold by the initiative.

The Apparel Group brand sold attractive pink pins across its chain of retail outlets in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah throughout the year. The proceeds generated from these sales are supporting Pink Caravan’s nationwide efforts to spread breast cancer awareness and assist those who are suffering from the disease with top quality medical and psychological support.

Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of Friends of Cancer Patients and Head of the Medical and Awareness Committee of Pink Caravan, said: “Pink Caravan considers itself truly fortunate to be operating out of a nation where people’s good intentions and humane spirit are backed by strong and committed action. Be it the fundraising support of the public or private sector partnerships like the one we enjoy with Nine West, or the kindness of the UAE community to contribute so charitably to a worthy cause year-on-year.”

Mr. Neeraj Tekchandani, Director and Group Chief Financial Officer of Apparel UAE also commented on the initiative saying, “This has been another wonderful project and we are happy to have collaborated with Pink Caravan once again to raise funds for a cause which will bring significant positive change in our society. For the fourth year in a row, our patrons have eagerly participated in this drive, and we are extremely proud of the citizens and residents of the UAE who have such compassion towards and a strong sense of responsibility to furthering community welfare through personal contributions.”

Pink Caravan was founded in 2011 under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Founder and Royal Patron of FoCP, International Ambassador of the World Cancer Declaration for Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), International Ambassador for Childhood Cancer for UICC and wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. The initiative has offered more than 56,000 free clinical examinations since its inception including 16,462 mammograms and 2,232 ultrasounds.

At the end of the eighth Pink Caravan Ride, clinical screenings, mammograms and expert medical advice has been offered to 7,795 people, 58 of whom we’re positive cases – the highest number the initiative has reached in its eight-year history. The stats breakup offered by the Medical Awareness Committee of ride includes 7,177 women and 618 men. These numbers comprise 1,557 locals and 6,238 expatriates, constituting 2,559 people in the 40+ age category and 5,236 individuals below 40 years of age. After the initial clinical screenings, 2,186 were referred for a mammogram, and 430 were advised to undergo an ultrasound.

during handover of AED 107,760 through ‘Pink Pins’ initiative.