MoHAP launches ‘Maharati’ system to boost healthcare electronic training

Apart from strengthening the UAE’s health industry, "Maharati" also seeks to build a smart e-learning system and sustain effective local and global partnerships to keep up with future changes. Present during the launch were Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Assistant Under-Secretary of Support Service; Dr. Yousif Al Serkal, Assistant Under-Secretary for Hospitals Sector; Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary of Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector; Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for Health Centres and Clinics; Saqr Ghanim AlHemeiri, Director of the Training and Development Centre; Adnan Al Riyami, Director of Human Resources Management, and members of the project team.

"Maharati" is a unified smart platform for e-learning and an integrated Learning Management System designed according to the highest international standards. It automates the management of the training courses, from measuring individual development training needs to registration, planning, attendance and absence management to certification and programme evaluation. In addition, the newly introduced system provides an e-learning platform allowing the enrolment and launch of new e-training programmes and the introduction of integrated programmes and e-learning resource management.

The e-learning training course modules have been developed internally and designed specifically for the ministry’s staff in coordination with international academic and training partners.

Al Ketbi said that the Training and Development Centre is one of the national initiatives aimed at improving the health services in the country according to the highest international standards. The centre is helping to ensure continuous skills improvement for the medical and administrative staff to raise the standards of quality, excellence, and services in the local health field; provide internationally accredited sources of training and knowledge, and enhance the attractiveness of the health professions in line with the ministry’s strategies.

Al Hemeiri said that the innovative "Maharati" training system represents a qualitative leap towards developing the employees’ own abilities to adapt to industry changes within the framework of continuing education and training. To reach all ministry employees, the intelligent and interactive system uses a contemporary e-learning method to empower them and ensure suitable training excellence, creativity, quality, efficiency, and effectiveness.