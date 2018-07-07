Sheikha Fatima humanitarian campaign launches field hospital in Egypt

The campaign's objectives encompass the establishment of a volunteerism culture, whilst promoting humanitarian partnership and coordination between various parties, including UAE and Egyptian institutions. This latest humanitarian endeavour is in line with Year of Zayed, as declared by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's charitable legacy.

Commenting on this latest announcement, Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women's Union (GWU) said that Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, called for the inauguration of the mobile field hospital, to continue to provide necessary health services for women and children in various Egyptian villages.

She reaffirmed Her Highness' care to ensure the adoption of innovative initiatives that help build the capacities of Arab women, via various humanitarian initiatives across the UAE, Sudan, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, Egypt. "Morocco, Mauritania, Pakistan, and Lebanon among other countries will also see the launch of various innovative initiatives in the short-term," Al Suwaidi added.

The GWU Director-General went on to say that the Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign attaches special attention to humanitarian work and is keen to provide the best services to different segments of society, especially women and children, through attracting, qualifying and empowering women in voluntary and humanitarian fields.