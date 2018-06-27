Ministry of Health announces visiting doctors programme for July 2018

These doctors will provide medical services in gastroenterology, gynecology and orthopedic surgery among other specialisations in Al Kuwait Hospital, Al Qassimi Women’s & Children’s Hospital and Saqr Hospital.

Dr. Barham Abu Dayyeh, a Consultant in Gastroenterology and Advanced Endoscopy - Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and the Director of Bariatric and Metabolic Endoscopy at the Mayo Clinic, Minnesota in the United States, will be visiting Al Kuwait Hospital from 8th to 12th July.

Dr. Hafeez Rehman, a Consultant Gynecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon at PVS Memorial Hospital, Calicut, and Sunrise Hospital, Cochin, India, will be visiting Al Qassimi Women’s & Children’s Hospital on 8th and 9th of July.

Dr. Karim Zayed, currently a Consultant at the ZOSU (Centre for Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine and Trauma Surgery) at Mainz, Germany, will be at Saqr Hospital from 22nd to 26th July 2018.