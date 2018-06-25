FOCP’s ‘Joy Cart’ parks itself at the Dubai Hospital

Sponsored by Dubai Municipality, the Joy Cart initiative got together 13 young cancer patients in Dubai Hospital for a painting workshop, held in collaboration with Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization.

The young participants thoroughly enjoyed the creative and interactive atmosphere of the workshop, and painted cement mosques provided by the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization in a riot of colours – a vibrant evidence of their spirited hearts. The activity was brought to a sweet end with distribution of gifts.

‘Joy Cart’ is an initiative that not only draws smiles on children’s faces who are bravely battling cancer, but has a longer term effect in the way it instills a sense of normalcy in their lives by engaging them in creative activities. Joy Cart has contributed to bringing much-needed relief to the arduous journey of young cancer patients, and continues to ignite hope in their hearts.