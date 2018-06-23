UHS opens first microinjection centre in Northern Emirates

Located on the ground floor of the hospital, the centre provides all essential services and assistance for this type of treatment under one roof, so that the patients undergoing treatment do not need to go to any other medical facility for testing and other procedures.

The microinjection centre at UHS uses state-of-the-art fertilisation techniques, and is characterised by extensive expertise. It also delivers treatments for endocrine disorders and sterility, counselling on genetic diseases and prenatal examinations in addition to other related services.

Dr. Ali Obaid Al Ali, UHS CEO and BOT member, said that the aim of the centre is to provide highly advanced treatment services to promote global competition and bring happiness to patients adding that the medical cadre is highly experienced to carry out all related medical issues.

Prof Hakam Yaseen, UHS medical director and BOT member said that the medical team is highly qualified to deal with any medical issue and offer patients state –of-the-art services while maintaining privacy of patients.