MOHAP celebrates World Blood Donor Day

The celebration honoured a number of regular blood donors and supporters of blood transfusion services, in the presence of Dr. Hussein Abdel-Rahman Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for Health Clinics and Centres, Safiya Al Shamsi, Director of Laboratories and Blood Bank, Dr. Fatma Sajwani, Medical Director of Blood Transfusion and Research Centre – Sharjah, and Amal Abdulla, Administrative Director.

The statistics of the Sharjah Blood Transfusion and Research Centre show that the number of blood units collected during 2017 and the first quarter of 2018, has reached a total of 27,848. The centre has also organised 568 blood donation campaigns with various government and private institutions in cooperation with the local blood banks. The ministry provides blood donation services within the priority health services by providing blood units and their components for hospitals in the private and government sectors.

Dr. Rand emphasised the UAE’s annual celebration of the "World Blood Donor Day" to thank the regular blood donors for their humanitarian work and to raise the awareness of community members about the importance of providing safe blood transmission methods to accident victims and patients with conditions such as thalassemia.

The event was also organised to support the strategic blood banks of different hospitals in the UAE, in adherence with the ministry’s initiative to provide comprehensive and innovative healthcare services according to the best medical practices and to develop the safest blood transfusion services according to the highest international standards.

He pointed out that the UAE, with the support of its wise leadership, has become self-sufficient in safe blood, with 100 percent of the blood supply in the MOHAP coming from voluntary blood donations. This has positioned the UAE at the regional level in terms of safe blood transfusion services. The citizens are also among the top 96 nationalities considered to be active blood donors.

"Since blood can be afforded in the country by the commitment of one percent of the population to donate, blood banks are constantly organising successive blood donation campaigns," he added.

According to Al Shamsi, the Sharjah Blood Transfusion and Research Centre organises regular blood donation campaigns in coordination with government offices and private institutions, in an effort to promptly address the constant need for safe blood and encourage more blood donors who help save many lives every year, whether through regular or emergency donations.