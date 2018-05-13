Sharjah Health Authority signs MoU with Al Zahra Hospital Sharjah

The agreement covers elderly residents of Sharjah, Emiratis living in Sharjah, the city's government employees and their dependents, and retirees. This segment will be offered 30% discounts on all kinds of treatments along with fast track appointments. This discount will be applicable for cash services only.

Abdulla Ali Al Mahyan, Chairman Sharjah Health Authority and Sharjah Healthcare City and Member of Executive Council, said, "We are pleased to associate with Al Zahra to offer quality healthcare to people of Sharjah with additional benefits especially to elderly residents and Emiratis. This partnership is in line with SHA’s strategy of promoting private-public-partnerships in order to improve the health benefits to citizens and residents. We are committed to providing more benefits to citizens and residents, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Prasanth Manghat, CEO and Executive Director of NMC Health, commented, "We believe that quality healthcare is a fundamental right of the citizen and with this partnership we would ensure that the residents of Sharjah have access to the compassionate and an advanced medical system as provided by our global network of 140 facilities."

Al Zahra Hospital Sharjah consists of 137 beds, 7 Operating Theatres, 24 hours emergency services and ambulance support.