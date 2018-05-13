The Breastfeeding Friends supports patients unable to afford treatment at UHS

The donation, which was given by the society to support its humanitarian and social initiatives during the Year of Zayed, was given to support the treatment of children with premature births that suffer from health problems and to cover medical operations that are specific to mothers and their children. A part of the donation was also allocated to a low-income volunteer at the hospital that faced a medical condition.

Eng. Khawla Al Noman, Head of Breastfeeding Friends Society, presented the donation cheque to Ms. Bashayer Al Tamimi, Director of Outpatient Clinics at University Hospital Sharjah, and in the presence of Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah.

Khawla Al Noman, Head of the Breastfeeding Friends Society, stated that the society is keen on giving donations to patients who cannot afford to pay for treatment and that are referred by hospitals and volunteers at the society. She added that the society continuously contributes to supporting programs and initiatives that support women and breastfeeding.

The Breastfeeding Friends Society was founded in 2004 under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs. The society aims at improving the physical and psychological health of mothers and children by promoting breastfeeding, which helps to maintain the health of the community in the Emirate.