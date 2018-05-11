Health Promotion Department encourages students to maintain a healthy lifestyle

Iman Turki, a health specialist, hosted the session and spoke on the ideal way to prepare for Ramadan, and discussed how to balance between fasting and studying.

Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, stated that organising this dialogue session comes within the department’s strategy to raise the level of health awareness in Sharjah, and increase the level of knowledge on health problems in society, as well as providing educational programs that aim at spreading information to the emirate’s population that is required to maintain their health.

Iman Turki called on students to increase their fluid intake during the night when they have broken their fast in order to avoid dehydration, and to eat a full nutritional meal during both iftar and suhoor. She also recommended that students avoid consuming meals with a high fat content, which can cause laziness and fatigue, and lead students to gain weight during Ramadan.

She also recommended that students have balance during Ramadan when performing their religious duties, and that they should keep up with their daily studying without leaving all of their schoolwork until the end of the month.

At the end of the dialogue session, specialists from the Friends for Diabetes Society tested the students’ blood sugar levels. The students then thanked the session’s organisers for opening up a dialogue that benefits them and educates them on ways of maintaining their health.