FOCP ana-vation school championship offers a platform to 75 New inventions in pediatric cancer detection

FOCP has announced winners of the first edition of the school championship, which involved 150 students from 15 schools around the country who were asked to raise awareness about childhood cancer and the importance of a healthy lifestyle, by inventing devices that will identify potential symptoms and risks of childhood cancer using robotic DIY kits and based on STEAM education (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics).

Competition was tough with judges having to pick three winning inventions out of 75 projects created by participating teams. Grade 8 students, Ashok Chedambath and Sanjeev V, from Dubai’s Our Own English School have been named one of the three championship winners for their project, ‘Dream Saver’, an intelligent pillow with sensors to detect the moisture content in it, as excessive overnight sweating is one of the early symptoms of pediatric cancer.

Arnav Kedia, a Grade 6 student at the Gems World Academy Dubai is another winner who used the UV, temperature, gas, ultrasound, heart, water, and touch sensors, which came with his Ana-vation kit to create ‘Buddy Bear’, a soft toy transformed into an intelligent monitoring device. The readings picked up by the sensors in the teddy bear can be recorded on a phone app, and if it goes over the recommended value, will indicate symptoms of childhood cancer.

The third winning team is a duo of Grade 11 students, Reema Yousuf Ahmed Ali Alnaqbi and Aisha Khalid Khalifa Alnaqbi, from the Al Bahithat Al Badiya School, who have created a box device using a JunkBot core, whose fingerprint scanner records children’s attendance, while checking their vital signs like heart rate and temperature. These vitals recorded over a period of time can be used by doctors to look for symptoms of pediatric cancer and other diseases.

The campaign, held under the theme ‘Putting the Future in Their Hands’ covered a broad range of goals, which included educating young people about the incidence, impact and implications of childhood cancer. It also aimed to stimulate their participation in the global fight against cancer, by integrating their efforts through the use of futuristic technologies.

Over the course of the awards closing ceremony day on May 6, at The Youth Hub, Emirates Towers, Dubai, the judges reviewed 75 of the team’s projects, which ranged from portable x-ray devices to detect bone tumours, fashion accessories for children fitted with intelligent sensors that detect carcinogens factors in the child’s environment.

The judging panel included Hind Al Huwaidi, Bee'ah; HE Nuha Safar, FOCP UAE; Dr Saba Al Heialy, L'Oreal; Dr NAdine Bou Orm, Zayed University; Yousuf Abdulla Al Mulla, Industry Expert; and Thierry Pichon, Chalhoub Group.

During the course of the competition, the Ana-vation technology team held training workshops to help the students turn their ideas into reality by building their projects following a three-step procedure: Ideate, Design & Code.

This included brainstorming sessions to explore the viability of the students’ ideas, designing the models with recyclable household materials and finally, programming and coding to transform the creations from blueprints into working models.

Describing the results of the students’ efforts, HE Sawsan Jafar, Chairperson of FOCP Board of Directors, said: “This has been an exceptional effort from some brilliant young minds who have not only understood the technical aspects of the task but are also highly aware of the key issues surrounding the dangers of cancer and the essential elements of wellbeing.

“The earlier we can instill knowledge and cancer awareness among young people, the less incidence of the disease there will be. While cancer can be indiscriminate in who it affects, there are also a number of simple measures we can all take to lower those chances and these students have identified many of those steps.”

The 15 schools which took part in the Ana-vation School Championship were: Ibn Al Haytham School; Ajman Youth Center; Dubai Scholars Private School; Bahithat Al Nadia School; Um Omara Secondary School; Al Khaleej National School; Al Zawra 1 School; Falaj Al Mualla; Alabraq School C2 Girls; GEMS World Academy; RAK Secondary High School; Our Own English School; GEMS Millennium School; GEMS Our Own Indian School; and Al Iqtan American School.

