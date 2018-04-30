14th UAE Healthy Kidney10K Run kicks off in New York

Yousef Mana'a Saeed Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America, extended his sincere gratitude to all the sponsors and organisers of the race, citing the significance of this event, which also honours the UAE's founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his legacy of giving and partnerships all over the world.

This year’s race carries with it extra significance as it coincides with the Year of Zayed, honouring The founder’s centennial.

Festivities within the race offered music, Emirati cultural experiences, giveaways, games for all ages and raffle prizes presented by the sponsors of this year’s event: UAE Armed Forces Officers’ Club, the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC, Etihad Airways, Al Habtour.

Foundation, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Dubai Municipality, Yas TV, Expo 2020, International Golden Group, Global Aerospace Logistics, Dubai Tourism Authority, and the UAE Consulate in New York.

The UAE Healthy Kindey10K Run, which benefits the National Kidney Foundation and to bring awareness for kidney disease was launched in 2005, in partnership between the UAE government and New York Road Runners.