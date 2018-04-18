Australia's worsening Buruli ulcer epidemic has doctors baffled

Citing experts, the BBC reports Australian cases of Buruli ulcer have increased 400% since 2014. The disease can cut to the bone, spreading toxins that eradicate skin, blood vessels and fat This is what causes the ulcer to form.



Mycobacterium ulcerans, the bacteria in the disease, is from the same family as leprosy and tuberculosis, according to the World Health Organization. Its origin is unknown, but doctors writing in the Medical Journal of Australia, speculate it may come from the environment, soil or could even be carried by mosquitoes.



The WHO says early detection and antibiotic treatment are key to dealing with Buruli ulcer. The disease is commonly treated with a different combination of antibiotics, surgical techniques such as skin grafting as well as physiotherapy.



The BBC reports health authorities have spent more than 750,000 USD combating the disease and raising awareness of it. However, doctors writing in the Aussie Medical journal are calling on Australia to do more, asking officials to immediately fund research into combating the disease.