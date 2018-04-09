Al Qasimi Hospital provides free comprehensive check-up on World Health Day

The activity synchronizes with the “Year of Zayed” initiatives 2018, and comes in line with the vision of the wise leadership to pay attention to public health and safety, and to strive to build a healthy environment and society.



In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Mariam Saeed, Head of the Dermatology and Venereology Department at Al Qasimi Hospital, said that by launching this initiative, the department endeavours to find the appropriate solutions to reduce the exacerbation of health problems and avoid risks by carrying out continuous health awareness campaigns and introducing regulations that raise public awareness of the public to create appropriate and safe environment with the possibility of achieving health for all.