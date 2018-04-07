U.N. calls for universal health coverage

"Health is a human right. No one should get sick and die just because they are poor, or because they cannot access the health service they need," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to WHO, at least half the world’s population do not have coverage for full essential health services, with about 100 million people living on US$1.90 or less a day because they have to pay for health care.

"Universal health coverage is a political choice. It takes vision, courage and long-term thinking," said Ghebreyesus, adding "But the payoff is a safer, fairer and healthier world for everyone."

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recalled that WHO was founded on the principle that "the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being."

"Since then, average global life expectancy has expanded by 23 years," he continued, noting the eradication of smallpox and the dissipation of polio.

Guterres stressed that although millions more children live to celebrate their fifth birthday, people around the world still lacked vital health services.

"Today, we join WHO in recommitting to ensure that everyone, everywhere, gets the health services they need," Mr. Guterres said.

"Join me in calling for Health for All," concluded the Secretary-General.

As part of the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, all U.N. Member States agreed to try to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.