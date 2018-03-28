Al Jalila Foundation invites UAE scientists and students to apply for biomedical research fellowships

The global philanthropic organisation, dedicated to transforming lives through medical innovation and research, aims to improve healthcare in the UAE by supporting talented biomedicine academics in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity and mental health.

The fellowships are available exclusively to Emirati biomedical students and professionals, offering them the opportunity to train at world-renowned institutions and centres of excellence. Two international fellowship types are available: a Student Elective Fellowship of up to AED50,000 supporting a 3-month placement and a Research Training Fellowship of up to AED200,000 supporting a 12-month placement.

Researchers are invited to apply for seed grants of up to AED300,000 over a 2-year period, which will give them the opportunity to investigate regional health issues through basic science, applied, or clinical research projects. The grants are available to all nationalities, provided the research is conducted in the UAE. Applicants should hold positions at local universities, research institutions or hospitals/clinics and will be assessed through an international peer review process.

Dr. Raja Al Gurg, Member of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Al Jalila Foundation, commented, "Scientists around the world continue to search for answers into the causes, prevention and treatment of diseases affecting mankind. Our investment in medical research reaffirms our commitment to embed research and innovation in the fabric of the nation’s long-term healthcare strategy. Medical research has the potential to save lives and our efforts today will pave the way for a healthier world for future generations."

Sehamuddin Galadari, Professor of Biochemistry & Molecular Cell Biology and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Committee of Al Jalila Foundation, said, "Research and training play an important role in developing the UAE’s medical sector and eventually will lead to life-changing discoveries. As we launch the 5th cycle of research grants and fellowships, we hope to attract local talents to medical research and look forward to supporting ground-breaking research projects."

In efforts to advance medical research in the UAE, Al Jalila Foundation has to date awarded over AED20 million for 76 research projects and supported Emirati scientists to train at international fellowships at global leading institutions in the UK, USA and Japan. With this investment the Foundation has brought together 277 scientists from around the world to further boost scientific medical research in the UAE. The grants have created training opportunities for more than 200 young students and post-doctoral associates and contributed to 148 publications in a number of international scientific journals.

By supporting talented scientists, Al Jalila Foundation is building on its mission to transform lives by paving the way and developing the next generation of innovators in health sciences.

The application deadline for the fellowships is 30th April 2018 and for seed grants 15th May 2018. Fellowship recipients will be announced by 1st July 2018 and the seed grant recipients by end of October 2018.