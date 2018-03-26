"Make A Wish Foundation" fulfils wishes of eight children with cancer

Hani Alzubaidi, CEO of the Foundation, thanked the hospital’s administration and staff for their efforts to treat children with cancer and their co-operation with the Foundation, which provided it with the opportunity to fulfil the wishes of the sick children.

He added that the Foundation aims, through celebrating the Year of Zayed, to promote the charitable values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan within the community, through making the children and their families happy and raising their morale during their long and painful treatment.

The hospital’s administration praised the Foundation’s humanitarian efforts to spread happiness and joy among the children and their families, and its support for the country’s efforts to make all UAE citizens and residents happy while pointing out that celebrating the International Day of Happiness and Mother’s Day coincides with the launch of activities in the games and entertainment room at the hospital’s children’s cancer ward, which aims to spread happiness and positivity among the children and support them during their treatment.