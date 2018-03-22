The Friends of Breastfeeding Association celebrates 40 mothers on Mother's Day

The mothers were honored in recognition for their role in providing their children with nutrition and care. This celebration comes in line with Sharjah's efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle for its population and to enhance its status as a child-friendly emirate.



The ceremony was attended by Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, Dr. Rokaya Fikri, Deputy Head of the Friends of Breastfeeding Association, and members of the administrative staff of the association. A number of volunteers, mothers and their children, representatives of the sponsors and supporters of the Association, and representatives of the local media were also in attendance.



Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, said, "This annual ceremony is part of the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, that aims to improve the physical and psychological health of children and mothers by increasing the rates of breastfeeding."



Saif added, "By honouring mothers on this day, we aim to raise the level of awareness among members of the community on the importance and benefits of breast milk, and to ensure that healthy child-rearing starts with breastfeeding. The benefits of breastfeeding include strengthening a child’s immune system, and that results in decreasing the chances of illness in children, which helps working mothers balance their work and family life, and allows them to continue to work and provide the peace of mind that is necessary to excel."



After displaying a short film about the Year of Zayed, the Association organised a panel discussion entitled "Breastfeeding between the past and the present", with the participation of four mothers from different age groups, which include Gazala Hamam, Sana Basheer, Du'aa Ali Risan and Iman Al Zarouni. The four mothers discussed their experience with breastfeeding, which was the result of their desire to strengthen their children’s immunity.



At the end of the ceremony, Dr. Rokaya Fikri, Deputy Head of the Friends of Breastfeeding Association, honoured the 40 mothers, who were comprised of 25 Emirati women, 12 Arab women and three women from other nationalities. She thanked the mothers for their efforts in protecting their children and preventing them from serious and infectious diseases.



Participants and honorees toured the accompanying exhibition, which was organised by the Friends of Breastfeeding Association. The exhibition highlighted the Association’s efforts in supporting mothers and in providing educational information. The exhibition also highlighted the services that the Association provides, such as the sale and rental of breast pumps and nursing supplies for mothers that cannot afford them.