Friends of Kidney Patients Association supports three hospitals with Dh100,000, machines

The Association organized a number of awareness events for the public and field visits to patients, which are part of the Association’s efforts to raise awareness on kidney disease and the ways of reducing its spread.

A delegation from the Association visited Kalba Hospital, where they met with a number of Kidney patients, and presented them with support and gifts. The Association also organized an awareness exhibition with the participation of students from Al Sidra School. The exhibition incorporated a presentation on the kidney and its importance, and the role of nutrition and sports in maintaining its health. The visit also included organising free health tests and distributing health leaflets. At the end of the visit, the delegation handed over a donation of Dh50,000 to the hospital management to support patients with Kidney diseases.

The Friends of Kidney Patients Association organized another visit to Khorfakkan Hospital, where it held a series of awareness events in the presence of medical staff and professionals. The visit included organizing free health tests and distributing health leaflets, in addition to checking up on kidney patients at the hospital, and presenting them with support and gifts. The Association presented a donation of Dh50,000 to support patients with Kidney diseases. A delegation from the Association also visited Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah, where they handed a dialysis machine worth Dh191,000 to the hospital, and reviewed the equipment that was donated earlier by the Association. The delegation then visited the patients at the hospital and checked up on them.

Mariam Khalfan bin Dakheen, Director of the Friends of Kidney Patients Association, said, "The organization of these activities and initiatives comes under the Association’s framework of celebrating the World Kidney Day, and its efforts to promote awareness on the importance of the Kidney, and ways to preserve its health and prevent its diseases. The Association also aims to support patients with Kidney diseases, and to assist hospitals in providing dialysis services to a wider set of recipients.”

Dakheen stated that the Association works from the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, to develop and expand its efforts in providing health care to citizens and residents, and alleviate the suffering of patients and provide them with the necessary treatment, in cooperation and coordination with the supporting partners.

The Association focused on women this year, given that the theme of this year's World Kidney Day was "Kidneys and Women’s Health: Include, Value, Empower." The number of people with kidney disease in the UAE equal 2785 patients, and Chronic Kidney Disease is more likely to develop in women than in men, with an average 14% prevalence in women and 12% in men worldwide. Chronic kidney Disease also kills more than 600,000 women each year, which makes it the eighth leading cause of death among women worldwide.

The Association also organized a health awareness event for visitors of Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah. The event included the unveiling of a mural painting, in cooperation with the Faculty of Arts and Design at the University of Sharjah. The mural painting included creative drawings that are focused on the kidney and its importance. The event also included competitions for all ages, distribution of health examination vouchers and gifts to the public, and free health tests for measuring blood sugar, body mass, and body fat percentage, as well as a variety of artistic and recreational performances aimed at promoting health awareness.