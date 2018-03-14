Abu Dhabi Annual International Conference to address experts’ concern about lack of Vitamin D

At the Abu Dhabi Annual International Conference on Vitamin D Deficiency and Human Health, scheduled to be held on March 15 & 16, 2018 at the Jumeirah Etihad Towers Hotel in Abu Dhabi, leaders from the industry will come together to address these concerns and the plausible solutions for create awareness among the population.



The event is being held under the Patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance. The main theme of the two-day conference is ‘Vitamin D Deficiency from Prevention to Treatment’.



With over 750 delegates from 15 countries, the conference will focus on the latest research and clinical practice of Vitamin D and its impact on human health throughout the life cycle. Attended by leaders, decision-makers, doctors, scientists, technologists, public servants and academicians, the programme will include sessions on the recent updates in the early detection, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of vitamin D deficiency and its role to human health.

The esteemed panel of speakers will present studies on an array of topics including Vitamin D and the Cardiovascular Health, Effect of Vitamin D Supplementation for Obese Pregnant Women on Gestational Diabetes and Diabetes Biomarkers, Vitamin D levels and its Correlation with Neonatal Cord Blood levels in Pregnancy, Vitamin D Deficiency in Newborns, Osteoporosis, Vitamin D and Psychiatric Disorders, The Role of Vitamin D in Children and Vitamin D Deficiency Rickets in Children and Pediatric Endocrinology Diseases, Vitamin D and Obesity.



"The significance of Vitamin D in an individual’s overall health has been highlighted over the years. Growing deficiency of the same among the population has been a cause of concern among healthcare bodies and experts alike. At this conference, we aim to explore, deliberate and increase awareness on a host of health problems due to the lack of Vitamin D,” says Dr. Yassin El Shahat, Chief Medical Officer of Burjeel Hospital and the chair of conference’s scientific committee.

"We believe this conference will be an important meeting point to inspire and connect leaders, decision makers, doctors, scientists, technologists, public servants and academics to enhance the awareness, quality and safety practices to understand and prevent vitamin D deficiency of our population,” he added.



Vitamin D is known to play an important role in bone metabolism through regulation of calcium and phosphate homeostasis and could also play an important role in immune system regulation.