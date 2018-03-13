SHA, Aster DM Healthcare sign MoU

The agreement offers elderly residents of Sharjah and Emirati’s living in Sharjah a 25 percent discount on all kinds of treatments across Aster DM Healthcare’s facilities.

Sharjah government employees, their dependents and retirees covered under health insurance will get a 25 percent discount on non-covered segments and fast track appointments. The beneficiaries will have access to a full range of services offered at Aster DM Healthcare’s Medcare, Aster and Access hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and optical stores across the GCC as well as India. The agreement also promises arrangements for air travel, accommodation and visa for patients who need to travel to Aster DM Healthcare’s facilities outside the UAE.

Abdulla Ali Al Mahyan, Chairman Sharjah Health Authority and Sharjah Healthcare City and Member of Executive Council said, "We are pleased to associate with Aster DM Healthcare to bring the most advanced healthcare to the people of Sharjah with additional benefits. This partnership is in line with SHA’s strategy of promoting private-public-partnerships in order to improve the health benefits to citizens and residents. We are committed to providing more benefits to citizens and residents especially the elderly" under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare said, "We are honoured to sign this MOU with Sharjah Health Authority to provide a wide range of healthcare services to the citizens, elderly residents and Government employees of Sharjah. Our vision is to make quality healthcare accessible to all through our Aster, Access and Medcare brands. We already have clinics under these 3 brands in Sharjah. We have started construction of a 100 bed Aster Hospital in Sharjah. In April last year, we opened our 120 bed Medcare Hospital in Sharjah to bring premium, specialized services to people in the Emirate. This agreement with SHA brings all our properties across the GCC and India within easy reach of the people of Sharjah, delivering not just primary to tertiary but also quaternary care."

Through its vast network, Aster DM Healthcare will provide a single window access to consultation, diagnostics and medicines. Patients who travel overseas for treatment have access to Aster’s network of 19 hospitals, 98 clinics, and 206 pharmacies in the GCC, India and Philippines.