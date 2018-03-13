Sheikha Fatima Field Hospital for Women and Children opens in Sudan

The hospital is part of an initiative launched by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF. It aims to provide the best treatment, diagnostic, preventive and surgical services for women and children in Sudan and the rest of Africa, under the supervision of volunteer doctors from the UAE and Sudan.

The launch of the hospital, under the slogan, "We are all our Mother Fatima," is part of the Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme, and is a joint initiative between the Zayed Giving Initiative, the GWU and the Sanad Charity Foundation, in partnership with the Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House and the Saudi-German Hospitals Group.

It is also an innovative partnership in the specialist area of humanitarian medical action, which aims to find realistic medical solutions and help ease the pain and suffering of women and children, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ceremony was attended by Hamad Mohammed Humaid Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, a GWU delegation, Dr. Adel Al Shameri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative and President of UAE Doctors, and several Sudanese officials and doctors.

The hospital represents progress in providing community health services through field and mobile medical services, and is equipped with the latest medical supplies, including reception, emergency, ICU and lab units, as well as a pharmacy.

Babiker welcomed the GWU delegation and praised the efforts of Sheikha Fatima to support international humanitarian initiatives, programmes and projects, as well as to reduce the suffering of patients around the world.

During her welcome of the GWU delegation after the inauguration, Babiker conveyed messages of love from women and mothers working in the health and humanitarian sectors to Sheikha Fatima while praising her support for various humanitarian projects, not only in the UAE and Sudan but also around the world, which has made her a role model of social giving.

Babiker said that Sheikha Fatima’s initiative to promote women’s and children’s empowerment is the first of its kind in the world, and reflects her endless giving and support for initiatives that target Arab women and aim to organise treatment, surgical, training and scientific programmes in the areas of childhood and motherhood for vulnerable patients around the world, through a specialist humanitarian field hospital that is fully equipped with medical supplies and equipment, as per the best international standards.

She also highlighted the close bilateral ties between the UAE and Sudan, whose foundations were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and were continued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President Omar Al Bashir of Sudan.