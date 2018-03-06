Pink Caravan Ride sets an example of advocacy without borders

For the past seven years, this popular community initiative by the cancer charity, Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP), has been offering people from diverse backgrounds a unique platform to advocate for a cause, engage with and gain information from, and undergo specialised screenings absolutely free of cost.

Amrish Gupta, an Indian national and chemical engineer by profession was inspired to take up riding upon seeing the equines of the Pink Caravan Ride, and made it his mission to ride with them one day.

Ecstatic upon his dream coming true, he said, “I have been a resident of the UAE for 15 years, and have been observing this colourful ride since 2011. This is a very noble cause and I was very keen on supporting. I am extremely happy that I have finally made it and have taken the day off to be here with the Pink Caravan Ride. Breast cancer is widespread and early detection can make a huge difference to the outcome. With this awareness I am sure many will be benefited.”

Amie Karlsson from Sweden and Madison Scott from the USA, young trainees at the Dubai-based Godolphin Flying Start leadership training programme for the thoroughbred industry, who were also riding with the Pink Caravan in Ajman.

Amie remarked: “It’s been a tradition for the past few years that some of the trainees participate in the ride as a show of the institution’s support to this excellent cause. We have had a lovely time spreading awareness while getting to see and know more about the UAE. Hopefully, our participation will encourage some more people to increase their awareness about breast cancer.”

Scott pitched in: “Taking part in this rode has definitely been a lot of fun. It’s something unique to the UAE; we haven’t seen anything like this. Just by being able to be part of the ride today and really seeing the sort of awareness a campaign like this brings – everyone is out on the streets today and the entire city saw a huge group all dressed up in pink, a colour synonymous to breast cancer awareness – brings a lot to the cause.”

The 7-kilometre journey through Ajman was embarked upon at the Rashidiya Park for Families and Children, from where the pink brigade proceeded to the Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, and finally ended the ride at Ajman Corniche.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, was taken on a tour of the state-of-the-art mobile mammogram clinic that the Pink Caravan launched this year; introduced to its facilities and equipment by Reem BinKaram, Head of the Pink Caravan’s Higher Organising Committee; Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of Friends of Cancer Patients and Head of

Medical and Awareness Committee of Pink Caravan.

Al Nuaimi praised the efforts of the Pink Caravan Ride and applauded its humanitarian and community roles, pointing out that the achievements of the PCR during the past seven years are in line with the visions and aspirations of our wise leadership, which pays great attention to the health of citizens and residents in the UAE.

He pointed to the keenness of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman to support all community initiatives that serve all segments of society in the emirate and UAE, pointing out that the municipality stands alongside these initiatives in terms of the social responsibility that it adopts in its strategies that accompany all events and events held at the state and regional levels.

He added, "Ajman Municipality and Planning Department seeks to continuously support the PCR, along with the General Command of the Ajman Police, which plays a major role in facilitating the movement of the ride and overseeing the organization of its march in the emirate, and we emphasise that we will spare no effort to facilitate the task of the ride, and help in the completion of its various programs to the fullest."

The Pink Caravan Medical Awareness Committee shared the total number of screenings as 894. This included 835 women and 59 men. These included 200 locals and 694 expatriates, comprising 274 people in the 40+ age category and 620 individuals below 40 years of age. After the initial screenings, 574 walk-ins were given the safe card, 281 were referred for a mammogram, and 55 were advised to undergo an ultrasound.

Alejandro, a young equine from Spain, was introduced to the Pink Caravan Ride recently by a colleague at work, and signed up immediately. He said: “This is a very interesting campaign, ad it is the first time I have seen something like this. It is amazing to go out on the street with these horses that have been my passion for as long as I can remember, and show people who we are spreading our message far and wide. My grandmother was diagnosed with cancer at a very early stage because she underwent regular screenings. It was taken out immediately and she is now completely cancer free.”

The Organising Committee held an awarding ceremony to felicitate their longstanding partners and supporters in Umm Al Quwain. The awardees included Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of

Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, and Lt. Col. Ahmed Rashid Al Suwaidi, Head of Documents and Correspondence Department at the Office of the Commander-in-Chief.

The eighth edition of the pan-UAE initiative is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife,

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Founder and Royal Patron of FoCP.

All fixed medical clinics across the UAE are offering free mammograms and medical consultations until 11 March. These clinics are located at Sharjah’s Al Majaz Waterfront; in Ajman Corniche; Al Qawasim Corniche in RAK; The Dubai Mall; Um Al Quwain’s Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital; the Fujairah Corniche; and at the Al Seef Village Mall in Abu Dhabi.

The weeklong ride is travelling across the seven emirates until March 6, offering free breast cancer screenings, and raising awareness about the disease by emphasising the significance of early detection.

Tuesday – March 6, 2018

The eighth Pink Caravan Ride concludes today in the capital, Abu Dhabi, where the riders of pink hope will proceed will cover almost 13 kilometres on horseback. The emirate will offer free breast screenings from 10am to 6pm at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Zayed University and Zayed Military Hospital. The fixed clinic in Al Seef Village Mall will be operational until 10pm.

A number of awareness activities and fund raising events will be showcased across the seven emirates every day of the ride. To stay updated and participate in these activities, visit http://www.pinkcaravan.ae/events-listing.php

To enhance people’s participation and charitable acts in the ‘UAE Year of Zayed 2018’, donations for the Pink Caravan, as low as AED 5 can be made by sending an SMS to 2302 (Etisalat or du). Direct fund transfers can be made to Pink Caravan's Sharjah Islamic Bank account. Their official website, Facebook account - ThePinkCaravan, or their mobile app – Pink Caravan, can also be used for making donations.