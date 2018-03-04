MOHAP discusses medical cooperation with Serbia

The meeting, which was attended by Dr. Issa bin Jakka Al Mansouri, Director of International Health Relations, saw discussions on promoting bilateral ties in the health sector, exchanging expertise and training, and developing investment opportunities in the sector.

The two sides also reviewed ways of gaining from their medical and scientific expertise, and explored sending Emirati patients to physiotherapy and rehabilitation centres in Serbia, along with organising visits for doctors and consultants in some medical specialisations.

Dr. Al Olama welcomed the fruitful cooperation between both parties and noted the willingness of the ministry to explore health experiences from throughout the world.

The Serbian Ambassador praised the significant development achieved by the UAE in the health sector, and the excellence of its health system. He highlighted the desire of his country to promote bilateral relations in the health sector.

He added that a special Serbian team in charge of the establishment and management of diabetes centres will visit the UAE, stressing that the meeting represents a great opportunity to develop health relations and promote cooperation via medical delegations.