Pink Caravan Ride marches on to brighten the future of health in the UAE

The equine route was led by 10 volunteering horse riders who began the day of campaigning at the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK-DED) along with several volunteers who marched alongside and interacted with the citizens and residents of the emirate who came forward to know more about this unique pink brigade.



The riders covered 12.2 kilometres on their horses stopping at Saqr Hospital and finally ended their ride at the stunning Al Qawasim Corniche. Three medical clinics were set up to offer free screenings and expert consultations to people at the Abdullah bin Omran Hospital, Al Jeer Health Center and Ras Al Khaimah Hospital.



The Pink Caravan Medical Awareness Committee shared the total number of screenings as 739 – the second highest number registered in this edition. This included 593 women and 146 men. These included 149 locals and 590 expatriates, comprising 247 people in the 40+ age category and 492 individuals below 40 years of age. After the initial screenings, 411 walk-ins were given the safe card, 304 were referred for a mammogram, and 24 were advised to undergo an ultrasound.



The Al Qawasim Corniche was the main hub of the Pink Caravan Ride’s campaign in RAK. Being a weekend, they set up the kids’ activations and other allied awareness activities for community members to have easy access at a popular family destination.



Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of Friends of Cancer Patients and Head of Medical and Awareness Committee of Pink Caravan was present and shared her impressions about the day of campaigning, saying: “Today is the fourth day of the Pink Caravan Ride; we are in Ras Al Khaimah, which is always a delightful stop for us each year. From a medical point of view, there is a lot of demand for screenings here. We have the fixed clinic here at the Al Qawasim Corniche which is operational until March 10, which has been bolstered this year with the provision of the mobile mammogram clinic that is providing state-of-the-art early detection screenings to whoever comes forward for a checkup.”



“The ride this year has been deliberately planned for seven days, and it has been working very well for us this far as the campaign has been able to really focus on each day’s activities and has been following a concrete plan of action to be able to squeeze in all planned awareness activities. The fixed clinics have helped us reach out to numerous women and even men beyond the one day of campaigning that we have dedicated to each emirate. No matter where the campaign goes, these outposts will continue to provide free checkups until next week. Those who haven’t undergone their free screening yet, I urge them to take a positive and courageous step towards their long-term well-being,” she added.



One of the equestrian volunteers, Anna Mirska Perry, who has moved to the UAE just a few months ago, shared her inspirational journey of being affected by breast cancer in June last year, and how she has been surmounting all obstacles with a formidable spirit. She said, “I was diagnosed when I was living in Mumbai and of course I was terrified. I thought, why me! Just as many other women who are diagnosed would feel the same way. I got a second opinion from France and eventually underwent surgery there last September.”



She continued, “I have been on a hormonal treatment since; something that makes you tired and it is a big challenge for me as I have started endurance riding recently, and I am going for an 80-km stint next week. Even though it takes a toll, I’m sure it is helping me as having an active life and pursuing some kind of sport is proven by research as one of the best ways of keeping cancer at bay. It is truly exciting that Pink Caravan Ride has provided me a platform to use my hobby and my passion to further a cause that has unfortunately affected me but at the same time made me stronger.”



The Head of RAK-DED, Sheikh Mohammed bin Kayed Al Qasimi, went on a tour of the AED 15 million mobile medical clinic that the Pink Caravan Ride has launched this year, which was offering free tests to visitors at the Corniche. He commended the efforts of the campaign to spread awareness and make healthcare services in the nation more effective and accessible to people.



The Organising Committee held an awarding ceremony to felicitate their longstanding partners and supporters in Ras Al Khaimah. The awardees included Sheikh Mohammed bin Kayed Al Qasimi, and representatives of the RAK Police G.H.Q., Saqr Hospital, Ras Al Khaimah Medical District, Cove Rotana (RAK), the Hulaiti Equestrian Club, and the RAK Security, Safety and Environment Team.



Organised annually by the Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP) – a Sharjah-based cancer charity, the eighth edition of the pan-UAE initiative is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Founder and Royal Patron of FoCP.

All fixed medical clinics across the UAE are offering free mammograms and medical consultations until 11 March. These clinics are located at Sharjah’s Al Majaz Waterfront; in Ajman Corniche; Al Qawasim Corniche in RAK; Um Al Quwain’s Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital; the Fujairah Corniche; and at the Al Seef Village Mall in Abu Dhabi.



The fixed clinic in Dubai will be set up in Dubai Mall and be operational starting today until March 11.



The weeklong ride is travelling across the seven emirates until March 6, offering free breast cancer screenings, and raising awareness about the disease by emphasising the significance of early detection.



March 4, 2018



The horse riders will set off on today’s journey in of Umm Al Quwain, where they will travel 9.7 kms on horseback starting at the Al Salama Health Center and concluding the ride at the Umm Al Quwain Hospital. Medical clinics will be set up at the Al Salama Health Center, Falaj Al Mua’alla Health Center and Umm Al Quwain Hospital. The fixed clinic in Al Qawasim Corniche Ras Al Khaimah is operational from 4-10pm, until March 11.



March 5, 2018



On Monday, the riders of pink hope will proceed to the emirate of Ajman, where they will begin their journey of awareness at Rashidiya Park for Families and Children, and cover 6.8 km on horseback with two stops at Ajman Municipality and the Ajman Corniche. The emirate will offer free breast screenings at University College of Mother and Family Sciences, Umm Al Moumineen Women’s Association, Al Hamidiya Health Center and Musheirif Health Center from 10am until 6pm.

A number of awareness activities and fund raising events will be showcased across the seven emirates every day of the ride. To stay updated and participate in these activities, visit http://www.pinkcaravan.ae/events-listing.php



To enhance people’s participation and charitable acts in the ‘UAE Year of Zayed 2018’, donations for the Pink Caravan, as low as AED 5 can be made by sending an SMS to 2302 (Etisalat or du). Direct fund transfers can be made to Pink Caravan's Sharjah Islamic Bank account. The PC’s official website, Facebook account - ThePinkCaravan, or their mobile app – Pink Caravan, can also be used for making donations.