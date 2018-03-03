Breast Cancer Advocacy with a Dash of Friday Revelry in Dubai

During the junior Fun Day Event





During the Pink Regatta





Lina Fadel Next Previous

Alongside the 6-kilometre equine campaign on a stretch of the Jumeirah Road, the pink brigade were found firing on all cylinders to get the citizens and residents talking about this very common form of cancer and dedicate the weekend to their health and well-being through two major awareness activities it organised in the emirate.



Their signature water parade, the Pink Regatta, around The Palm – Dubai, was held in the afternoon, when six boats beautifully decorated in pink and offered by the Nakheel Group carried the message of courage and responsibility towards one’s health to all the residents and visitors watching from their balconies or the shorelines of the neighbourhood.



Ali Saeed bin Thalith, Director of Nakheel Marine Group, was in attendance to welcome guests on board. He said: “The message that the Pink Caravan is trying to convey to our community pivotal and we are very happy to be able to support it in a small way. Each and every individual in the UAE must know the importance of early detection and it can save lives. We have to support this wonderful cause every year, as cancers catch you when you are completely unaware. They are in the hiding most of the times and symptoms don’t show even at an advanced stage at times. Therefore, awareness is key, and through our support to the Pink Regatta, we hope we are able to heighten the same.”



Among the passengers on the boats were 10 cancer survivors who are attached to and supported by FoCP. They came on board to share their stories of courage and positivity, two traits that according to these ladies are essential for winning over cancer.



Lina Fadel, a 49-year-old homemaker with an infectious smile, shared her story on the boat.



“I underwent my first mammogram when I was 40 years old and the results were clean. After two years, I was diagnosed with a rare, grade 2 tumor called mucinous carcinoma. After a couple of surgeries I have recovered completely and am required to only take some hormone medications. So, the underlying message here is that my cancer was caught early because I never missed my breast screenings. I am healthy and happy now because I wasn’t scared to face my reality,” she said.



Lina continued: “My advice to every woman out there is to get breast screenings done every year and seek support from Friends of Cancer Patients if they are ever in need of any expert advice or medical support.”



Across town at Al Marmom lakes, it was all fun and games for children and families, and behind all the merry making was an important message. A Junior Fun Day activation was organised by the Pink Caravan to get members of community attend with their entire families. Their state-of-the-art mobile medical clinic was parked at the event, and while women and men lined up for their free screenings, the little ones were immersed in a plethora of activities like bungee jumping, inflatable boxing, giant pink jenga, giant twister, horseshoe ring toss, croquet, face painting, balloon bending, arts and crafts, and lots more.



A riding event was also organised for young riders who are passionate about equestrianism, and they rode on a track that was constructed in the shape of the UAE putting together pieces of a puzzle that conveyed the Pink Caravan’s message of breast cancer awareness at the end upon completion of the activity.



Food trucks were selling hot grub to hungry customers and the whole vibe was fun-filled and seeking maximum community engagement to heighten their awareness about the disease. Free yoga sessions were being given out by an expert who focused on the importance of good health, fitness and daily practices like yoga that enhance an individual’s overall wellbeing.



Bank of Sharjah sponsored this great event. Aida Armali, Manager, Bank of Sharjah, said: “We are keen on supporting the Pink Caravan’s unique awareness initiative, which is making tremendous efforts to combat breast cancer, as well as providing free screening tests across community. We are supporting these young riders second year in a row as we firmly believe in the importance of sensitising future generations about this widespread disease.”



Armali called on all society, men and women, to engage with the Pink Caravan’s awareness programmes through the year, as well as benefit from the medical services provided by their annual ride.



A number of awareness activities and fund raising events will be showcased across the seven emirates every day of the ride. To stay updated and participate in these activities, visit http://www.pinkcaravan.ae/events-listing.php



To enhance people’s participation and charitable acts in the ‘UAE Year of Zayed 2018’, donations for the Pink Caravan, as low as AED 5 can be made by sending an SMS to 2302 (Etisalat or du). Direct fund transfers can be made to Pink Caravan's Sharjah Islamic Bank account. The global online social platform ‘JustGiving’, or PC’s official website, Facebook account - ThePinkCaravan, or their mobile app – Pink Caravan, can also be used for making donations.