Pink Caravan Ride in Fujairah: Early Detection Means a Better Life

Staring at City Centre Fujairah on Masafi Road, the ride mapped 15 kilometres of the emirate in 5 hours, carrying the message of hope and making several stops through their journey to promote the message of breast cancer awareness and the benefits of its early detection. The pink brigade selected Fujairah Hospital and the Fujairah Fort as its two pit stops, before finally concluding the day’s campaigning at the Fujairah Corniche.



The higher steering committee of the ride revealed that the selection of a mall as the starting point of the ride was a strategic attempt to capture the attention and imaginations of the highest possible number of community members who would be visiting the City Centre to begin their weekend.



The riders on their thoroughbreds covered 3.2 kms to reach the first stop, the Fujairah Hospital. The campaigners actively interacted with hospital visitors, sharing with them the importance of regular screenings as a sure shot way to detecting a malignancy at its very onset. The scenery in Fujairah was inspiring, with the Hajar mountains standing tall on either side of the pink cavalcade, as though paving the way for hope and awareness.



Next stop was the 16th century Fujairah Fort, an icon of strength and history for the entire nation. The riders had a commemorative photograph right with the majestic castle in the background, and from that vantage point were able to draw several people including school children who inquired about the campaign.

Medical clinics for free breast cancer screenings, mammograms and other relevant tests were set up in Masafi Hospital, Fujairah Hospital and ComeSurge Emirates Hospitals and Clinics Fujairah. All units received visitors through the day from 10am to 6pm.

The Pink Caravan Medical Awareness Committee shared the second day’s tally of screenings as 659, which included 595 women and 64 men. These included 125 locals and 534 expatriates, comprising 171 people in the 40+ age category and 488 individuals below 40 years of age. After the initial screenings, 471 walk-ins were given the safe card, 166 were referred for a mammogram, and 22 were advised to undergo an ultrasound.

All along the equine route, numerous volunteers were seen actively distributing information materials and medical check-up schedules to bystanders and passers-by. From Fujairah Fort, the Pink Caravan began the last leg of its journey in the emirate, travelling 5 kms to the Fujairah Corniche, which marked the conclusion of the equine ride.

All fixed medical clinics across the UAE are offering free medical screening until 11 March. These clinics are located at Sharjah’s Al Majaz Waterfront; in Ajman Corniche; Al Qwasem Corniche in RAK; Um Al Quwain’s Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital; the Fujairah Corniche; and at the Al Seef Village Mall in Abu Dhabi.

The fixed clinic in Dubai will be operational starting Sunday, March 4, at the Dubai Mall. The clinic’s timings are the same.

This seven-day pan-UAE trek for heightening people’s awareness about this common disease that affects one in every eight women around the world will travel the seven emirates until March 6. It is organised by the Friends of Cancer Patients (FoCP), a Sharjah-based cancer non-profit established in 1999 under the patronage of Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Founder and Royal Patron of FoCP.

The horse riders will set off on Friday’s journey in Dubai where they will travel 6 km on horseback, starting in Jumeirah and ending at Etihad Museum. The day will see two special events, the Pink Regatta at The Palm, and a Junior Fun Day at the Al Qudra Lakes that will entail a junior horse ride, bike rides, and lots more. Medical clinics at Al Qudra Lakes, Ibn Battuta Mall and Dubai Municipality – Zabeel Park will be offering free medical checkups to all from 10am to 6pm, today. The fixed clinic in Dubai Mall is operational from 4-10pm, 4-11 March.

On Saturday, the riders of pink hope will proceed to the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, where they will travel 12.2 kms on horseback starting at the RAK Department of Economic Development and concluding the ride at the Al Qawasim Corniche. The campaign clinics will be set up at the Abdullah bin Omran Hospital, Al Jeer Health Center and Ras Al Khaimah Hospital.

Numerous awareness activities and fund raising events will be showcased across the seven emirates every day of the ride. To stay updated and participate in these activities, visit http://www.pinkcaravan.ae/events-listing.

To enhance people’s participation and charitable acts in the ‘UAE Year of Zayed 2018’, donations for the Pink Caravan, as low as AED 5 can be made by sending an SMS to 2302 (Etisalat or du). Direct fund transfers can be made to Pink Caravan's Sharjah Islamic Bank account. The PC’s official website, Facebook account - ThePinkCaravan, or their mobile app – Pink Caravan, can also be used for making donations