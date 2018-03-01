Friends of Kidney Patients Association organises awareness events for World Kidney Day in March

This year’s theme, which focuses on educating women on kidney disease, was chosen due to the fact that the 2018 World Kidney Day coincides with the International Women's Day 2018, with both events are being held on March 8.

During this month, the Association will organize a program packed with awareness events and training workshops for nurses in various different locations all across Sharjah. The Association’s program will also include free medical checkups and consultations that are administered by doctors and specialists, as well as the distribution of pamphlets and brochures that contain various tips and guidelines.

The Association has launched an online contest on its social media sites under the hashtag #FWKD2018, in keeping with World Kidney Day. The contest encourages participants to publish photos of them practicing healthy behaviours that contribute to the prevention of kidney disease. Participants are able to take part in the contest until March 28.

In organising this year’s campaign, the Association will focus its efforts on educating women on kidney disease, which falls in line with the theme of this year’s World Kidney Day. There are 195 million women around the globe that are affected by chronic kidney disease, which causes 600,000 deaths every year and is considered the 8th leading cause of death in women.

The Friends of Kidney Patients Association was established in 2007 to raise awareness on kidney diseases among the community in the UAE. The Association was also formed to provide medical treatment and healthcare to kidney patients, as well as to support hospitals and health centres by providing equipment for diagnosis and treatment.