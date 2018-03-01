Pink Caravan Ride delivers 744 free Breast screenings on first day

The seven-day pan-UAE trek for heightening people’s awareness about this common disease that affects one in every eight women around the world, saddled up at the Equestrian and Racing Club in the presence of Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and travelled 12.7 km, covering Kuwait Hospital, Sharjah Municipality, and the Supreme Council of Family Affairs (SCFA) before finally ending the day’s ride at the Al Majaz Waterfront at 6:00pm.



The Pink Caravan Medical Awareness Committee shared the first day’s tally of screenings as 744, which included 658 women and 86 men. These included 232 locals and 512 expatriates, comprising 280 people in the 40+ age category and 464 individuals below 40 years of age. After the initial screenings, 505 walk-ins were given the safe card, 206 were referred for a mammogram, and 33 were advised to undergo an ultrasound.



The numbers in Sharjah compared to last year indicate that a 178 more people came forward to for screenings this year. This is a result of new and innovative ways in which the Pink Caravan Ride tries to engage community and enhance their participation. The first day of the campaign this year revealed their multi-pronged approach to breast cancer awareness.



While people watched the equestrians trek across Sharjah, four clinics across the emirate – Kuwait Hospital, Al Dhaid Hospital, Directorate of penal and correctional Institutions and Al Qarain Health Center – were offering free screenings through the day from 10 am to 6pm, the fixed medical clinic at Majaz Waterfront, which will be operational even after the ride concludes, was busy taking in people, and a host of awareness activations like a 7-km Pink Strides walkathon, the Pink Caravan Roadshow and a line-up of children’s activities were organised in tandem to really be able to reach out to the maximum number of people across age groups.

This approach was lauded by the Director General of Sharjah Municipality, Thabet Salem Al Turaifi, who said: “The municipality in any town in any part of the world is one government department that is established to ensure the everyday welfare of its people. We, at the Sharjah Municipality firmly believe in the message of breast cancer awareness that the Pink Caravan Ride is trying to reach out to the nation’s citizens and residents with, and therefore, have encouraged our employees to undergo a screening as well as urged them to involve others in community – their relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues – to do the same.”



“In a small gesture to enhance community participation, we have branded several parking meters in the emirate with the Pink Caravan’s advertisement for donation requests. Since this is a charity initiative, people’s active involvement and generous donations, which will enable the Pink Caravan to continue offering those free screenings to people, are crucial to the campaign’s success,” he added.

Sharjah Council of Family Affairs was the lunch stop for the riders, where a group of girls from Grade 9, and member of Sharjah Children joined in to learn more about Pink Caravan’s message of the importance of early detection. All along the equine route, numerous volunteers were seen actively distributing information materials and medical check-up schedules to bystanders and passers-by.



Passing by Heart of Sharjah on the Sharjah Corniche, the ride reached the Al Majaz Waterfront at 6pm – the concluding point of the first day’s equine route. Numerous activities and a play area was set up right alongside the fixed clinic here to keep children engaged and facilitate free screenings for mothers while. Through the several activities at the Waterfront, girls from Sharjah Center and a group of students from the Emirates Private School were taught the basics of breast cancer by sharing with them the message of the campaign as well as the overarching idea of community welfare.



PCR Day 2 – Thursday, March 1



The horse riders will set off on Thursday journey at 10am from the Fujairah City Centre, and travel 14.9 km to reach the end point at Fujairah Corniche. Three medical clinics in the emirate have been set up to offer free check-ups, which include Masafi Hospital, Fujairah Hospital and CosmeSurge & Emirates Hospitals Clinics Fujairah. These clinics will take in people from 10am until 6pm today.



PCR Day 3 – Friday, March 2



Tomorrow (Friday), the riders of pink hope will proceed to the emirate of Dubai where they will travel 6 km on horseback, starting in Jumeirah and ending at Etihad Museum. The day will see two special events, the Pink Regatta at The Palm, and a Junior Fun Day at the Al Qudra Lakes that will entail a junior horse ride, bike rides, and lots more.



The weeklong ride is travelling across the seven emirates until March 6, offering free breast cancer screenings, and raising awareness about the disease by emphasising on the significance of early detection.

A number of awareness activities and fund raising events will be showcased across the seven emirates every day of the ride. To stay updated and participate in these activities, visit http://www.pinkcaravan.ae/events-listing.php



To enhance people’s participation and charitable acts in the ‘UAE Year of Zayed 201’, donations for the Pink Caravan, as low as AED 5 can be made by sending an SMS to 2302 (Etisalat or du). Direct fund transfers can be made to Pink Caravan's Sharjah Islamic Bank account. The PC’s official website, Facebook account - ThePinkCaravan, or their mobile app – Pink Caravan, can also be used for making donations.