ADNOC partners with healthcare providers

ADNOC also announced it has selected VPS Healthcare to operate the medical services at its onshore and offshore sites, as the company strengthens its focus on core business operations, in line with its 2030 smart growth strategy.

Under the agreement with NMC Healthcare, the range and scope of healthcare services available at Ruwais Hospital will be expanded. Meanwhile, VPS Healthcare will utilise its experience of managing medical facilities to enhance the services available to ADNOC’s site employees, whose wellbeing is a top company priority.

The separate agreements were signed by Rashed Saud Al Shamsi, Director of Business and Commercial Support, on behalf of ADNOC, and Prasanth Manghat, CEO and Executive Director of NMC Healthcare and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare.

Al Shamsi said, "These agreements reaffirm ADNOC’s commitment to the welfare of our employees and the communities in which we operate. The extensive experience of NMC Healthcare and VPS Healthcare, in providing healthcare services, will ensure our people and their families, our contractors and the wider communities will continue to have access to the highest quality diagnostic services and medical treatment."

In line with its 2030 strategy, ADNOC is focusing on its core strengths to achieve its strategic business goals, while partnering with qualified companies, including those with the right expertise from the private sector to provide best-in-class services in non-core areas.