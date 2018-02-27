MoHAP's Under-Secretary, Tajikistani Ambassador discuss cooperation

During the meeting, Dr. Al Olama received from the Tajik Ambassador an official invitation from Tajikistan’s Minister of Health to Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, to visit his country’s health facilities.

They also discussed ways to strengthen joint efforts in critical areas in the medical field, including skills training, doctors exchange programmes, sharing of latest medical practices, and investment in the pharmaceutical and medical industries.

Dr. Al Olama said that both countries would benefit from their respective expertise in enhancing the efficiency of their health systems. He also shared the Ministry’s initiative to harness the power of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to provide sustainable medical solutions and promote community health in line with the global standards.

He added that MoHAP is continuously working towards improving the skills of the country’s health professionals, adopting health information technology across the UAE, and organising international health conferences and exhibitions.

The Ambassador, in turn, reiterated his country's desire to strengthen ties with the UAE. He also disclosed investment opportunities in Tajikistan’s medical sector.