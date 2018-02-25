The Friends of Arthritis Patients Association concludes its 6th annual marathon with 5000 participants

The marathon, which was held under the slogan of “Call now, don’t hesitate,” witnessed the participation of around 5000 participants of different ages and nationalities.

The marathon represents an important annual event for the Association, where it has successfully attracted more than 8,000 participants of all ages during its last 5 editions. The marathon has contributed to raising awareness on Arthritis, and its causes and ways of prevention. The marathon has also helped to support Arthritis patients and their families through the community’s involvement in the race.

The first stage of the marathon is a one-kilometer-long race for retirees, Arthritis patients, and people with mobility disabilities. The second stage is a one kilometer running race for boys and girls from the ages of 6 to 10 years old. The third stage is 2 Kilometers long and is organized for young boys and girls, as well as people with mental disabilities, from the ages of 11 to 15 years old. The fourth stage is 4 Kilometers long and is organized for younger people between the ages of 15 and 18 years old. The fifth and final stage is 6 Kilometers long and is organized for the general public, as well as those with mental disabilities, who are at least 18 years old.

Waheeda Abdul Aziz, Head of the Friends of Arthritis Patients Association, expressed her thanks and appreciation to all the participants of the 6th annual marathon for their cooperation and participation in the Association’s efforts to raise awareness on Arthritis, and in highlighting the importance of sports, nutrition and testing in reducing its spread. She stated that maintaining the health of citizens and residents, as well as supporting and providing treatment for Arthritis patients are all considered a priority for the Association.

Abdul Aziz also expressed her appreciation for the great cooperation provided by the governmental institutions and private companies to the marathon, which included Marathon sponsors such as Sharjah Police Headquarters, Sharjah Sport Council, Sharjah Media Corporation and Fast Building Contracting Company.

At the end of the marathon, the committee honored the winners of the second, third, fourth and fifth stages. No winners were selected from the first stage because it was a walking race. In the stage 2 race for young people aged 6 to 10, the first three positions for boys were won by Abdullah Hatem Abdelkader, Nasser Ismail Al Zarouni, and Obaid Ahmed Abdul Aziz. The first three positions for girls were won by Dalal Ghayath, Arwa Othman, and Maryam Ashraf.

In the stage 3 race for young people aged 11 to 15, the first three positions for boys were won by Mohammed Hamza Khan, Hassan Mahmoud Al Tineji, and Mohammed Safwan Butthan, and the first three positions for girls were won by Wafaa Atef, Hind Mohammed Ismail, and Nour Omar. In the stage 4 race for young people aged 15 to 18, the first three positions for boys were won by AbdelSalam Ibrahim Fareh, Mohammed Othman Mahmoud, Mohammed Amin Al Sibaiee, and the first three positions for girls were won by Sumaya Shaifah, Iman Jalal and Nourhan Mustafa.

In the 5th and final stage, the first three positions for the male category were won by Sameer Jawaher, Noaman Al-Siyoui and Mohammed Ayt Mamas. The first three positions for the female category were won by Latifah Al thabbarouh, Maida Majbo and Dayteb Flatchion.

Sharjah Police Headquarters congratulated the Friends of Arthritis Patients Association for the success of the marathon, which is considered one of the most important annual awareness events that combines both health and sport in the Emirate of Sharjah.

After honoring the three winners from each stage the marathon, prizes were also presented to the winners of each of the following categories: the ideal family, the biggest racer, the smallest racer, and the most supportive government institution in terms of number of volunteers. The Association also honored the Ministry of Education, the Sharjah Education Council, the Department of Culture and Information in Sharjah, Emirates Transport, Sharjah Medical District - Preventive Medicine Administration and Sharjah’s Labour Standards Development Authority.

Other honorees included Sharjah Police Academy, Sharjah Police Headquarters, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Emirates Association for Retired Citizens, Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped, University of Sharjah Groups, Sharjah Scout Mission, Fakhr Alwatan Voluntary Association, Administration of Sharjah Youth, Sharjah Department of Children's Centers, Sharjah Ladies Club, and Al Dafrah TV.

The Friends of Arthritis Patients Association is one of the health support Associations of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah. The Association was established in 2008 to raise awareness on the symptoms and causes of Arthritis, its ways of prevention, and its latest available treatments. The Association was also formed to provide support for patients with arthritis.