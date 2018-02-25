Pink Caravan Ride’s Seven-year mission has improved thousands of lives across the UAE

One of the campaign’s central objectives is to heighten people’s understanding about the importance of early detection as key to making 98 percent malignancies of the breast completely curable.



The campaign has made great strides since it began – all because thousands of volunteers have come forward to further its mission with diligence and determination, and their keen willingness to be of service to community.



The Pink Caravan was launched under the directives and support of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Founder and Royal Patron of FoCP, International Ambassador for the World Cancer Declaration of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), International Ambassador for Childhood Cancer for UICC, and Patron of the Global NCD Alliance Forum. Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi’s determination to improve lives by equipping them with the knowledge and resources they need to tackle cancer has led her to pay special attention to the development and outreach of the initiative, which has contributed significantly to several milestones Pink Caravan Ride has reached in seven years.



The ride has been actively engaged in community initiatives and activities that aim to combat breast cancer, locally and regionally. It has successfully established a distinct identity in society – one that people look forward to seeing year-on-year. This is a reflection of the campaign’s relentless efforts from 2011–18 in dispelling the myths and misconceptions surrounding breast cancer, and building a community that is not just aware but supportive of one other.

Speaking of the journey of Pink Caravan Ride, Reem BinKaram, Head of the Pink Caravan’s Higher Steering Committee, said: “The Pink Caravan is a quintessential example of how the emirate of Sharjah pays great attention to the well-being of the people of the UAE, and is working non-stop to further their health and safety. Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers that develop in women, and comprises 16 percent of all cancer types that affect women worldwide. According to global statistics, 1.1 million women on an average are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.”



She added: “Through a variety of innovative activations, the Pink Caravan Ride has been successful in capturing the imagination and attention of thousands of UAE citizens and residents across the seven emirates, especially its young members, and has mobilised significant efforts to combat breast cancer. Today, Pink Caravan Ride is the most important breast cancer initiative in the nation, and one of most prominent voluntary initiatives that attracts community members of all nationalities and age groups who join the PCR volunteering teams and help us meet several campaign targets every year.”

She added: “The Pink Caravan’s eagerness to further its outreach into every segment of society has contributed strongly to community’s growing participation. The Pink Caravan’s unique experiences have been shared both locally and internationally. It would be safe to say that today, it stands as a successful global example of how a breast cancer campaign should be conceived and mobilised to benefit the maximum number of people in a community.”



Every year, the Pink Caravan Ride struts off from the emirate of Sharjah and navigates several routes; most notably the equestrian route, which is undertaken by 150 riders who travel hundreds of kilometers across the seven emirates before they wrap up the journey of breast cancer awareness in the capital, Abu Dhabi. Along their journey, the horse riders enthusiastically interact with and encourage community members to learn more about the disease.

The Pink Caravan offers medical clinics in every emirate that provide free medical check-ups to men and women of various nationalities. A number of awareness as well as fund-raising events and activities are also organised on the side-lines of the ride to shed light on breast cancer, its risk factors and methods of prevention and treatment.



Early detection is the key to fighting breast cancer where scientific studies show that 98 percent of the cases detected in the first stages can be effectively treated and patients can fully recover. The cost of one medical screening for the early detection of breast cancer normally ranges between AED 500 and AED 1,000, but the Pink Caravan offers it for free for citizens and residents across the UAE.

The Pink Caravan has made several achievements since its inception seven years ago, foremost of which dispelling misconceptions surrounding breast cancer, encouraging thousands of women and men to undergo regular checkups, and breaking down the barriers of fear and embarrassment in people.



In 2017, the Pink Caravan saw the inauguration of seven fixed clinics in the seven emirates where it offered free screenings to 7,843 persons, compared to 5,024 in 2016. Ten diverse events and sporting activities were organised during the seventh ride that allowed it to reach a greater audience. The seventh ride also saw the first Pink Caravan Children's Ride, which allowed young equestrianism an opportunity to support a great cause.



48,874 free examinations offered and 47 malignancies detected in seven years



Through its 1,640-km journey across the seven emirates in the past seven years, the Pink Caravan Ride’s 578 fixed and mobile clinics have offered medical checkups worth AED 24 million to 48,874 persons, including 32,093 expatriate residents and 16,781 citizens, out of which 9,643 were men. These screenings have led to the detection of 47 cancer cases from 2011 to March 2017.

Accomplishment of Pink Caravan’s permanent mobile clinic



The completion of the permanent mobile clinic marks a new milestone in Pink Caravan’s journey of hope and its unremitting efforts. This groundbreaking accomplishment of making the AED 15 million mobile mammography unit – the first one of its kind in the region – operational, has been achieved with the support and patronage of several partners, especially the Sharjah Media Corporation (SMC).

Through this mobile mammography clinic, the Pink Caravan Ride seeks to better its outreach and offer more effective early-detection services, as its medical team will now able to offer free breast cancer screenings and cervical cancer tests not only during the duration of the Pink Caravan Ride, but throughout the year.



The clinic offers a comprehensive package of medical services for women, including clinical breast cancer examination and cervical screening test (Pap smear), which is the first test to be added to a mobile medical unit globally.

It also provides 3D mammographic screening, a revolutionary new screening and diagnostic breast imaging tool designed for early detection of breast cancer. The clinic will also provide a range of other medical tests including checking blood sugar levels, blood pressure, osteoporosis and height and weight measurement.



Riders of Pink Caravan 2018 following in footsteps of Zayed



Running form February 28 until March 6, the Pink Caravan Ride 2018 coincides with the ‘Year of Zayed’, and hence is expected to see an overwhelming turnout from all community segments, as it follows in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder father of the nation, who placed human beings at the centre of nation building efforts.

Pink Caravan Ride 2018: Medical venues schedule



Day 1 – Sharjah

The PCR medical clinics will operate from 10am to 6pm in selected locations in each emirate. On Day 1, Wednesday, February 28, medical screenings will be offered to both women and men in Sharjah at the Kuwait Hospital. Al Dhaid Hospital, Directorate of Punitive and Correctional institutions and Al Qarain Health Centre will offer screenings to women. The fixed clinic will be available at Al Majaz Waterfront.



Day 2 – Fujairah

On Day 2, Thursday, March 1, medical clinics will be available in Fujairah’s Masafi Hospital and the Fujairah Hospital (which will receive men), CosmeSurge and Emirates Hospitals Clinics. The fixed clinic will be stationed at Fujairah Corniche.



Day 3 – Dubai

On Day 3, Friday, March 2, the mobile clinics will be in Dubai’s Al Qudra Lakes, Ibn Battuta Mall and Zabeel Park (which will see men also), while the fixed clinic will be in Dubai Mall.



Day 4 – Ras Al Khaimah

On Day 4, Saturday, March 3, mobile clinics will be available in Ras Al Khaimah, where Abdullah bin Omran Hospital will receive both women and men, and Al Jeer Health Centre and Ras Al Khaimah Hospital will see women. The fixed clinic will be set up in the Al Qawasim Corncihe.



Day 5 – Um Al Quwain

On Day 5, Sunday, March 4, the mobile clinics will reach Umm Al Quwain where Salama Health Centre and Falaj Al Mua’alla Health Centre will receive women and men, besides umm Al Quwain Hospital. The fixed clinic will be available at Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital.



Day 6 – Ajman

On the sixth day, Monday, March 5, mobile clinics will be in Ajman at the University College of Mother and Family Sciences, Umm Al Moumineen Women's Association and Al Hamidiya Health Center (will also receive men) as well as Musheirif Health Centre. The fixed clinic will be available at Ajman Corniche.



Day 7 – Abu Dhabi

On the seventh and final day, Tuesday, March 6, mobile clinics will be available in Abu Dhabi where Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Zayed University and Zayed Military Hospital will receive both women and men, and the fixed clinic will be available at Al Seef Village.



Pink Caravan Ride 2018: Campaign route



Badr Al Juaidi outlined the campaign’s equestrian route. The ride will flag off at 10am, Wednesday, February 28, from the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, and head to the Kuwait Hospital, and then to Sharjah Municipality and Supreme Council of Family Affairs before stopping at Al Majaz Waterfront at 6pm, travelling 33.1 kilometers.

On the second day, the riders will begin at 10am from City Centre Fujairah, passing by Fujairah Hospital and Fujairah Fort, to stop at Fujairah Corniche at 3pm, traveling 14.9 kilometers.



On its third day, Friday, the ride will kick off at 9am on Jumeirah Road in Dubai, and ride for 6.5 kilometers before stopping at the Etihad Museum in 1, Jumeirah Street at 11:30am.

On the fourth day, Saturday, the riders will move from the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah at 10am, heading to Saqr Hospital and then stop at Al Qawasim Corniche at 2pm, travelling 12.2 kilometers.



The Pink Caravan Ride will continue making its way on Sunday, March 4, when it will move from Khalifa Hospital at 9:30am, passing through Umm Al Quwain Hospital and finally arrive at the Executive Council at 2:30pm, traveling 17 kilometers.

On its sixth day, Monday, March 5, the riders will move at 10am from the Rashidiya Ladies Park in Ajman to Ajman Municipality and then Ajman Hotel before stopping at Ajman Corniche at 2pm, traveling 7 kilometres.



On the final day of the tour, Tuesday, March 6, the ride will kick off at 10am from Abu Dhabi Corniche, heading to Sheikh Zayed Mosque and finally stop at Health Point at 4:30pm, traveling 34.9 kilometers.

Al Juadi mentioned that for the first time in PCR’s history, the ride will travel for seven days instead of 11. He stressed that their pursuit to intensify efforts in order to expand the scope of awareness activities to reach more people in various community segments.



In addition to the mainstream activities of the Pink Caravan Ride 2018, a series of associated events will be organized in the emirates. In addition to the opening and closing ceremonies in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, respectively, the activities Pink Bite, Pink Strides and Pink Regatta will be organized. The third day of the campaign will feature a Junior Ride on Al Qudra Lakes.