Higher Organising Committee finalises Pink Caravan details

The Pink Caravan’s Higher Steering Committee (HSC) held discussions in a special meeting on the final preparations of the ride which will begin from Sharjah on Wednesday. The riders will set off on a seven-day tour of the seven emirates to raise awareness about breast cancer, educate people about the importance of early detection and offer free health advice and medical screenings to all members of the community.

The participating riders were told the guidelines and instructions related to safety procedures before they received the kit and equipment for the trek, including uniforms, booklets and brochures containing health advice and breast self-examination leaflets.

HE Reem BinKaram said: “It has become a tradition to hold a special gathering before the riders embark on their nationwide tour to bring together all participants in the Pink Caravan Ride. The event provides the opportunity for participants to get know each other, share details of their preparations, ask questions and present their suggestions and ideas.”

Impressive horse shows were organised during the event, sponsored by Sheikha Hessa bint Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, where a number of international equestrians displayed their skills on mounts from Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stables. The performances included a host of exciting demonstrations including horse taming and horses moving in time to music.

The HSC meeting was attended by Reem BinKaram, Head of the Pink Caravan’s Higher Organising Committee, Dr Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of FoCP and Head of the Pink Caravan Ride Medical and Awareness Committee, and Badr Al Juaidi, Director of the Pink Caravan Ride. Also attending the event were the ride’s committee members, including the riders, volunteers, logistics teams, horse breeders and supporters, as well as a number of breast cancer survivors and their families.

The eighth edition of the Pink Caravan will see the participation of the largest number of equestrians in the history of the event since its inception in 2011, with 230 horse riders, including 150 Emiratis, 65 from the GCC and greater Arab region and 15 from Europe.