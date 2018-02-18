Flu responsible for 22 more child deaths

Pediatric deaths from the flu spiking-- with the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention reporting that 22 more children died from the flu last week -
That brings the total number of child deaths to 84 this season.
This year's vaccine is 59 percent effective in children - an unexpectedly HIGH number --compared to 36 percent for adults.
However, the latest CDC report says MOST of the children who have died this year had not been vaccinated.
Pediatric deaths from the flu spiking-- with the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention reporting that 22 more children died from the flu last week -