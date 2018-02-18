Flu responsible for 22 more child deaths

Pediatric deaths from the flu spiking-- with the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention reporting that 22 more children died from the flu last week -



That brings the total number of child deaths to 84 this season.



This year's vaccine is 59 percent effective in children - an unexpectedly HIGH number --compared to 36 percent for adults.



However, the latest CDC report says MOST of the children who have died this year had not been vaccinated.