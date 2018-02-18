Flu responsible for 22 more child deaths

  • Sunday 18, February 2018 in 10:32 AM
  • a sign advertising flu shots is displayed at a Walgreens phramacy in California
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: The flu claimed 22 children's lives this week, according to the latest report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing the total number of child deaths to 84 this season. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Pediatric deaths from the flu spiking-- with the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention reporting that 22 more children died from the flu last week -

That brings the total number of child deaths to 84 this season.

This year's vaccine is 59 percent effective in children - an unexpectedly HIGH number --compared to 36 percent for adults.

However, the latest CDC report says MOST of the children who have died this year had not been vaccinated.