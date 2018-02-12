350 doctors discuss latest developments in cardiovascular medicine at Kalba hospital conference

During the conference

Next Previous

Themed "New Horizons in Cardiovascular Medicine", the conference was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, at Concorde Hotel Fujairah.



Saeed Al Wali, Director of Khorfakkan Hospital, said that the conference comes within the hospital’s plan and activities, and in line of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s strategy to shed light on the latest surgical techniques and therapeutic means of cardiovascular disease.



Al Wali pointed out that such conferences aim to exchange visions and expertise between the medical and technical staff of the health sector workers to improve their skills, as well as keep abreast of the rapid scientific developments, which is reflected in the level of health services provided to the public and customers.



Dr. Mohamed Salah Meselhi, consultant and head of Cardiology Unit at Kalba Hospital, President of the Conference, said that more than 350 consultants and doctors participated in the conference.



Meselhi added that the conference, through specialised scientific papers, highlighted the latest treatments for myocardial infarction, the heart's pulse after expansion of arteries, blood pressure diseases, and developments in the expansion of coronary artery through catheterisation.



The conference also focused on the latest developments in the use of sound waves and CT scan on the heart while the recommendations of the conference underlined the need for early diagnosis of heart disease, enhancing the importance of prevention before complications, the use of some modern surgical and pharmacological techniques in the treatment of auricular flutter, and myocardium disease. Heart, anticoagulation and cardiopulmonary clot enzymes were also among the medical issues the conference dealt with.